MIFFLINBURG — On Monday, Dec. 19, students from the Mifflinburg Area School District moved hundreds of food and pantry items from the intermediate school — where the items had been collected — to the middle school, where they were boxed and given to needy families.

The Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg plans and executes this undertaking annually to help families who need help during the holidays. Don Bowman chairs the event and wrangles football players, wrestlers and others who come to help pack the food into boxes and distribute it drive-through style to the families who come in the evening to pick up their gifts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.