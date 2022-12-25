MIFFLINBURG — On Monday, Dec. 19, students from the Mifflinburg Area School District moved hundreds of food and pantry items from the intermediate school — where the items had been collected — to the middle school, where they were boxed and given to needy families.
The Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg plans and executes this undertaking annually to help families who need help during the holidays. Don Bowman chairs the event and wrangles football players, wrestlers and others who come to help pack the food into boxes and distribute it drive-through style to the families who come in the evening to pick up their gifts.
The boxes include pantry staples, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as a ham and some gift cards. Pizza donated annually by Dominos and hoagies are used to fuel the volunteer help as they work for about five hours to complete the project.
Florence VanDyke has organized this aspect of the project for many years.
“We always have to save a pizza or two for the wrestlers who join us a little later in the day to do the heavy lifting,” she said.
Santa paid a quick visit this year and gave candy canes to kids who helped bring the donations to the middle school. Also helping were members of the Mifflinburg Key Club, a school-based junior Kiwanis club.
Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club is an organization dedicated to serving children in the community. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. every other Monday at Carriage Corner, Mifflinburg. New club members are always welcome.
