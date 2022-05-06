State Police at Selinsgrove Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported the theft of a gold ring with diamonds valued at $6,000, along with a necklace with sapphire and diamonds, and a necklace with a blue heart and sapphires.
The theft was reported at 8:32 a.m. April 11 along Route 204, Penn Township, Snyder County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Muncy man sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 5:07 p.m. April 30 along East Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Anthony Mitchell was driving a 2013 Honda Goldwing east on Lime Bluff Road, when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a ditch.
DUI
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Montoursville woman was charged with driving under the influence after troopers said she was found unresponsive while in a 2011 Miniscooter.
The incident occurred at 9:04 p.m. April 9 along Route 87, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 79-year-old man was charged after troopers said he made “lewd and repulsive comments” to a 60-year-old Williamsport woman, on multiple occassions.
The incidents occurred between 1:30 p.m. April 30 and 11:30 a.m. May 1 along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Inflections Energy LLC, of Denver, Colo., reported $500 worth of damage being done to a swinging gate.
The gate was damaged between 6 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. May 1 along Pleasant Valley Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Linden woman reported the theft of a wheelchair valued at $90 and insulin valued at $1.
A 47-year-old Jersey Shore man has been charged. The alleged theft occurred at 9 a.m. May 1 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Williamsport woman reported the theft of a package of dog food and supplements, valued at $95.63.
The theft was reported at 2 p.m. April 30 along Hays Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
False identification
WILLIAMSPORT — Joshua Kelly, 29, of Williamsport, has been charged after troopers said he provided a false identification during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 11:37 a.m. April 20 at Campbell Street and Park Avenue, Williamsport.
State Police at Bloomsburg Death investigation
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a death, and reported finding a 91-year-old woman died of natural causes.
The investigation was conducted at 9:43 a.m. April 27 at 10 Mill Road, Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County.
Theft
BRIAR CREEK — Troopers investigated the theft of a storm drain, belonging to Don E. Bower, from a construction site.
The investigation was conducted at 1:52 p.m. May 2 along West Front Street, Briar Creek.
State Police at Lamar Harassment
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — An 11-year-old Mill Hall boy has been charged after troopers said he injured his 6-year-old brother in an altercation.
The incident occurred between midnight March 20 and 11:59 p.m. March 30 along King Arthur Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
Harassment
LOGANTON — A 16-year-old Loganton boy was reported injured in a physical altercation which occurred at 12:06 p.m. March 2 at Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, East Main Street, Loganton.
