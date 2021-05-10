WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has selected Jeffrey J. Brown, an administrator with more than 20 years’ experience advancing the use of technology in higher education, to serve as vice president for information technology/chief information officer.
Brown, who started his duties on July 12, comes to Penn College from Champlain College, Burlington, Vt., where he has been employed as vice president for technology/chief information officer.
Previously, he was chief information officer and director of IT user services at the University of North Carolina Asheville. He also served as associate director of computing services, systems programmer and programmer analyst at the University of South Florida, College of Arts and Sciences.
Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Florida and an Associate of Arts in psychology from St. John’s River State College, Orange Park, Fla. He also has certifications in lean/agile management and practice.
In his new role at Penn College, Brown will provide leadership, vision, management and advanced technical knowledge in the design, development and implementation of the college’s strategic plans for information technology.
He will also coordinate campus-wide information technology planning among Information Technology Services, Educational and Emerging Technologies, Academic Affairs, academic school offices, administrative offices, the Madigan Library and Workforce Development at Penn College. Brown will also serve on President’s Council.
Brown, an Ohio native, and his spouse, Jessica, a native Floridian and anthropologist-researcher who works as a data scientist for an online data platform, enjoy hiking, gardening and travel.
