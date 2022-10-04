OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County Media Group — publishers of The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Finger Lakes Vacationer and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com — has hired Sharon Lynett as its new publisher. The announcement was made Monday by Sample News Group, parent company of the Pall-Times and Valley News.

“I am honored and excited to join the team at the Oswego County News Group,” Lynett said. “Oswego is a thriving community enjoying meaningful revitalization and I look forward to being a part of it.”

