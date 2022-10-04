OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County Media Group — publishers of The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Finger Lakes Vacationer and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com — has hired Sharon Lynett as its new publisher. The announcement was made Monday by Sample News Group, parent company of the Pall-Times and Valley News.
“I am honored and excited to join the team at the Oswego County News Group,” Lynett said. “Oswego is a thriving community enjoying meaningful revitalization and I look forward to being a part of it.”
Lynett is no stranger to newspapers. Her family has been in the business since 1895 when her great-grandfather, E.J. Lynett, purchased what is now known as The Scranton Times-Tribune. That purchase evolved into what is now Times-Shamrock Communications.
“The industry has been an important part of my life since childhood and I look forward to taking the knowledge I’ve learned from working in my family business and couple it with the exciting things happening in Oswego to make ever-improving news products that will resonate with the folks in the region,” Lynett said.
Lynett arrives in Oswego with plenty of experience not only in newspapers, but marketing and communications at Lackawanna College and Senior Health Care Solutions, both in Scranton. She also worked in various capacities at Times-Shamrock Communications as an account executive for radio and digital products in Milwaukee, as well as served as a page designer and copy editor for her family’s newspaper in Wilkes-Barre.
Lynett also knows her way around the political world, having served as a regional manager for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), where she was responsible for planning and staffing the senator’s official public, press and private events and meetings in 12 counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She was also Casey’s liaison to all government, community, and constituent groups in region.
“We are thrilled for Sample News Group, Oswego and Fulton County to have Sharon join our team” said George “Scoop” Sample, president and CEO of Sample News Group. “While her roots are in a long and storied newspaper family, she also brings new skills from the political and digital worlds. Her mission is clear to serve the readers and advertisers of our communities and to produce a great daily newspaper.”
Lynett, a native of Scranton, earned her Bachelor of Arts in political economy from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Scranton. She also has a certificate in digital marketing analytics from MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, Mass.
Lynett began in her new role on Monday.
Sample News Group is a privately held publishing company based in Huntingdon, with 17 daily newspapers and more than 35 weeklies and specialty magazines. The company owns and operates 30 local websites and six centralized production facilities, employing more than 700 people in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.