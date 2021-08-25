LEWISBURG — With areas experiencing a spread of COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data suggesting the potential for a surge this fall, Evangelical Community Hospital (ECH) has changed its employee vaccination policy.
ECH announced Thursday that starting Monday, Oct. 4 all employees who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be subjected to daily testing.
"As a healthcare organization, we have an ethical responsibility to do whatever we can to ensure the health and wellness of the communities we serve," said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. "The best path to living up to that promise is to vaccinate as many people as possible. In conjunction, we need to monitor the spread among those in the workforce who choose not to be protected by the vaccine."
ECH leadership, as noted in a news release, would continue to monitor the situation and adjust policies accordingly.
"We're constantly watching trends both inside the Hospital and in the community," Aucker added. "We will be revisiting this policy as conditions evolve, particularly now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna should soon follow."
ECH recently re-instated masking requirements for all employees regardless of vaccination status and tightened visitor restrictions. For more information on the Hospital's COVID-19 response as well as information on vaccines, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus.
