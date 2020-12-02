WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Chef Charles R. Niedermyer, instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts, recently had an article published in Kettle Talk, the quarterly publication of Retail Confectioners International.
Niedermyer authored “Perfecting Artisan Ganache” for the magazine’s October/November/December issue. Ganache is traditionally made from chocolate and cream. In the article, Niedermyer shares technical guidance for substituting and adding ingredients, controlling water activity and extending shelf life, as well as his formula for ganache-centered molasses spice bonbons.
Niedermyer is an invited presenter and author for Retail Confectioners International and an active member of the Bread Bakers Guild of America. He frequently presents at industry shows and assists with educational conferences across the country, often involving Penn College students in the experience. In 2019, he taught a Bread Bakers Guild regional workshop on campus.
Niedermyer was named among the nation’s top educators and mentors in Bake magazine’s Twentyfive special issue in 2018, and is one of Dessert Professional Magazine’s 2017 Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America. In 2o15, Niedermyer was a viennoiserie national finalist for Team USA, which competed at the 2016 Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie (World Cup of Bread) in Paris.
He holds an associate degree in baking and pastry arts and a bachelor’s degree in technology management from Penn College. Before returning to the college as an instructor, Niedermyer worked in the hotel, restaurant and baking industries, including work for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. and the Penn State Bakery.
He has received awards from Penn College for Excellence in Teaching and Excellence in Academic Advising and was selected by a former student to present the college’s annual “My Last Words” lecture.
