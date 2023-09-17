Arts center celebrating 30 years

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, at podium, delivers a proclamation addressing the Community Arts Center’s 30-year history during a PM Exchange held Aug. 31 for members of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. At right is CAC Executive Director Jim Dougherty.

 PROVIDED BY CINDY MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — As the Community Arts Center marks a yearlong observance of its 30th anniversary, the historic entertainment venue hosted a PM Exchange on Aug. 31 for members of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Attended by area businesses and nonprofit organizations, the evening featured live entertainment, cuisine prepared by Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Le Jeune Chef Restaurant, a viewing of the arts center’s 30th anniversary video and remarks by Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter and CAC Executive Director Jim Dougherty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.