MILTON — Twenty-six students, staff and providers in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, according to the district’s online dashboard.
A breakdown of the cases by school, and those quarantined, is as follows:
• Baugher Elementary School: Eight students positive, with one presumed positive; 35 students quarantined.
• White Deer Elementary School: Four students presumed positive; one provider positive; one staff member quarantined; 12 students quarantined.
• Middle school: Four students positive, with two presumed positive; two staff members positive; 29 students quarantined.
• High school: Eight students positive, with one presumed positive; one staff member positive; 11 students quarantined.
In the Warrior Run School District, 13 students and two staff members have tested positive over the last 14 days, according to that district’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The breakdown is as follows:
• Turbotville Elementary School: Two students, one staff member positive.
• Middle school: Six students, one staff member positive.
• High school: Five students positive.
