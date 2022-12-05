Williams speaks to woman's club

MILTON — Rose Williams, founder and CEO of the Getting Ahead Foundation, was the recent speaker at a luncheon held by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton.
Getting Ahead is a community initiative offered at no cost to interested families who are ready to begin moving from poverty toward stability.
Rose stated, “In our community, there are one in seven individuals that live in poverty level. That is up to $25,000 for a family of four.”
Getting Ahead in our Valley started in 2017. It is a nationally recognized program since 2004. Williams explained how the program works, from enrolling in the class, developing individual goals, gaining emotional stability, improving financial skills, building relationships and job skills along with nutritional knowledge and skills in decision making for a healthy life style.
She concluded by speaking of several graduates who are living self-sufficient lives after completing the courses and graduating from the Getting Ahead program.
During the business portion of the meeting, the club made a $200 donation to this non-profit organization
Reports were presented on the Nut & Candy Sales, the Thanksgiving baskets donated to four families in the community via the elementary school, and the club’s Head Start project to be completed in December.
The next general membership meeting will held at noon Dec. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church Milton and will feature “Sharing the Holidays.”
For more information, contact Dotti at 570-850-3822.
