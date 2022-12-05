Williams speaks to woman's club

Rose Williams, of the Getting Ahead Foundation, recently spoke at a meeting of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton.

MILTON — Rose Williams, founder and CEO of the Getting Ahead Foundation, was the recent speaker at a luncheon held by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton.

Getting Ahead is a community initiative offered at no cost to interested families who are ready to begin moving from poverty toward stability.

