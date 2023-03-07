SELINSGROVE — Catherine Pierce, poet laureate from Mississippi, will deliver the keynote address at Susquehanna University’s 165th commencement at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Robert I. Estill Field House.
Originally from Delaware, Pierce earned her bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University in 2000, her Master of Fine Arts from the Ohio State University in 2003, and her doctorate from the University of Missouri in 2007.
She is professor of English and co-director of the creative writing program at Mississippi State University, where she also teaches courses in creative writing and American literature.
Pierce is the author of four books of poems: “Danger Days," “The Tornado Is the World,” “The Girls of Peculiar” and “Famous Last Words.”
In 2021, the governor of Mississippi appointed Pierce as the state’s official poet laureate, a position that involves creating and reading poetry at state occasions, promoting literacy and representing the state’s rich cultural heritage. She will serve in this role through 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.