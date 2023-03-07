SELINSGROVE — Catherine Pierce, poet laureate from Mississippi, will deliver the keynote address at Susquehanna University’s 165th commencement at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in the Robert I. Estill Field House.

Originally from Delaware, Pierce earned her bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University in 2000, her Master of Fine Arts from the Ohio State University in 2003, and her doctorate from the University of Missouri in 2007.

