Lycoming students collaborate with Brown library

Harmonie King, Jordan Ohmann, Ella Rossman

WILLIAMSPORT — Three Lycoming College students collaborated with the James V. Brown Library this spring to create an informational session to help kids and young adults identify threats on social media, and learn what to do if a piece of content negatively impacts the perception they have of themselves.

Dubbed “Bodily Illusions: Social Media and You,” the project began at the start of the spring semester, with juniors Harmonie King, Jordan Ohmann and Ella Rossman, in Psychology 120: Child and Adolescent Development.

