EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A portion of Interstate 80 eastbound in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, was closed Wednesday evening as firefighters from multiple departments battled a tractor-trailer fire.
According to emergency services radio communications, the truck and trailer were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene at around 8 p.m.
A release from PennDOT noted both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound were closed at mile marker 215 as responders battled the fire.
Firefighters from Milton, Turbot Township and the Warrior Run area responded.
