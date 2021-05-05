MIFFLINBURG — The March Students of the Month from Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School were recently recognized.
Third-grader Callen Hommel, the son of Kevin and Alyse Hommel, of Millmont, was recognized. Callen’s favorite subject is gym. Outside of school, Callen plays baseball and football. In his free time, Callen enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and running in 5K races. Callen’s favorite place to visit is Tennessee. In the future, Callen hopes to work for the National Football League.
Fourth-grader Laine Brubaker, the daughter of Jerrel and Jen Brubaker, of Lewisburg, was recognized. Laine has two siblings and a dog named Maverick. Her favorite subject is writing, and she also likes enrichment. Outside of school, Laine participates in her church’s youth group and enjoys horseback riding and rodeo. Laine also likes to work with her horse, Chloe. She likes to visit and relax at the beach, and in her future, Laine would like to become a horse trainer.
Fifth-grader Claudia Martin, the daughter of Troy and Jessica Martin, of Millmont, was recognized. Her favorite subject is math. Claudia enjoys participating in her church’s youth group and Mifflinburg Wildcats Youth Cheerleading. Outside of school, Claudia plays basketball, draws, colors, collects sloths and likes to do metal detecting. She is also learning to play the violin. Her favorite places to visit are the beach and Life Action Camp in Michigan. In the future, Claudia hopes to become a veterinarian and an artist.
