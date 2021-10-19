LEWISBURG — Two organizations associated with Bucknell University recently collaborated to host a talk by a well-known cultural critic and author.
Prof. Jordan Peterson will speak on “The Liberal Arts Tradition versus Totalitarian Culture” at 7 tonight at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the Bucknell University campus. The event is offered at no charge but tickets are required and available on the day of the event at the Weis Center
The talk is sponsored by the Bucknell Program for American Leadership (BPAL) and the Open Discourse Coalition. Respectively, they are associations of Bucknell faculty and Bucknell alumni. The two organizations also host space for student and faculty work at the Open Discourse Center in downtown Lewisburg.
Peterson, a professor of psychology and clinical psychologist at the University of Toronto, has produced academic work in the area of personality assessment. He has sought to promote and support what he believes are elements of a rewarding life.
“(Peterson) is a cultural critic and public intellectual who does a lot of his work in YouTube talks and different forms online,” said Dr. Paul Siewers, a Bucknell University professor. “He has written some best-selling books which have sold millions of copies around the world.”
Siewers said some of Peterson’s work looks at the psychology of totalitarianism.
“He is concerned about ways that aspects of totalitarian culture have not gone away but may have taken on new forms in our digital environment,” Siewers said.
Peterson’s recent work included writing the introduction to the 50th anniversary edition of “The Gulag Archipelago,” Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s Nobel Prize-winning writing translated to English.
“I think he is concerned that we sort of have historical amnesia about a lot of things,” Siewers added. “You can apply his concerns and lessons to the far right as well as the far left.”
The talk will include time for questions and answers from the audience, as well as an opportunity to sign books.
Due to limited seating at the Weis Center (COVID-19 rules), overflow seating with a live simulcast will be available at Trout Auditorium on campus. The event will not be live-streamed.
