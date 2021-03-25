HARRISBURG — Data released Thursday showed the commonwealth recorded its 1 millionth case of COVID-19, dating back to March 2020. The state Department of Health noted the state's case count is now at 1,000,240.
The state reported an increase of 3,623 cases over the last 24 hours.
The total number of deaths recorded in Pennsylvania is now up to 24,917, dating back to March 2020. Forty-one new deaths were reported on Thursday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed little locally, with two counties seeing a decrease in cases. The state reported 27 new confirmed cases in Union County, 24 in Lycoming County, four in Montour County and two in Columbia County. Northumberland County's tally decreased by one and Snyder County's by four.
Two new deaths were reported in Lycoming County. No other local counties saw an increase in deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,222 cases (332 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,474 cases (261 deaths)
• Union County, 4,120 cases (84 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,380 cases (125 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,517 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,659 cases (60 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.