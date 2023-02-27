TURBOTVILLE — A baked ham dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, march 11, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Turbotville.
The menu will include ham, scalloped potatoes, a vegetable, dessert and a beverage.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 12:35 pm
Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 12:35 pm
TURBOTVILLE — A baked ham dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, march 11, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Turbotville.
The menu will include ham, scalloped potatoes, a vegetable, dessert and a beverage.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.