TURBOTVILLE — A global pandemic and a winter storm weren’t enough to stop an annual tradition which has been held for nearly 90 years.
Although the format was different than previous years, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church held its 87th annual Men’s Oyster Supper Tuesday. This year, the traditional oyster stew was served in a drive-thru format.
“This is something we’ve done for 80-some years,” Larry Kocher, the supper’s coordinator said. “We didn’t want to give it up.”
As the event annually draws approximately 200 men, it was unable to be held in its traditional format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully next year we can go back to the way we were,” Kocher said. “Hopefully we can see everyone inside (the church) building next year… You don’t have the fellowship (with this format).”
He said those purchasing the supper in the drive-thru format received the same food items which are served every year.
“We’re offering this as a meal,” Kocher explained. “You get a quart of (oyster) stew… You get your cheese and crackers.
“We have containers and have packaged everything up separately.”
In selecting the date for the supper, Kocher said there was no way of knowing that a major winter storm would be striking just one day prior. He also explained that the drive-thru supper needed to be held regardless of the weather.
“We had to order (the oysters) a week ahead,” he said. “They’re perishable… When I ordered them, there was nothing said about a storm.”
More than a dozen volunteers helped to prepare and serve the supper.
“We started getting things around (Tuesday) morning at 9:30,” Kocher noted.
In a 2018 article which appeared in The Standard-Journal, historian Leon Hagenbuch said the Rev. Russell Flower held the first oyster supper in 1934.
According to Hagenbuch, the first supper was held in the church parsonage on Broadway in Turbotville. Over the years, the location has changed. It was held in the Warrior Run Middle School cafeteria in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The supper moved to the church fellowship hall after it was built in 1965.
