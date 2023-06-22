District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Timothy Martin, 37, of Sugar Run Road, Mill Hall, has been charged with retail theft as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 16 at Walmart, AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Martin left the store with $354.82 worth of various baseball and football cards hidden inside of his coat.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
NEW BERLIN — A 40-year-old New Berlin woman has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts after a police officer reported seeing her dancing in the aisle at Dollar General, Market and Vine streets, New Berlin.
Officer Joshua Dreisbach said he was at the store May 9 assisting state police with an incident. While there, he was pointed to Jennifer Case, of Pleasant Grove Road, Mifflinburg.
Case, who drove to the store, allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. She refused a blood draw, and has been charged with driving under the influence, registration and certificate of title, and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Kristina Reitz, 49, of Third Street, Northumberland, has been charged with driving under the influence and careless driving as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:56 p.m. May 20 along Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Reitz exhibited signs of impairment, and had four prior driving under the influence requests.
Terroristic threats
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Kyle Martin, 20, of Park Drive, New Columbia, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:57 p.m. Aug. 16 at 65 Park Drive, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said Martin engaged in a physical altercation with Brendin Bridges and Kevin Varner, threatening to kill Varner’s dog.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. June 27.
Strangulation
LEWISBURG — Charges of strangulation, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia have been filed against Khalil Leonard, 29, of Market Street, Lewisburg, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:30 p.m. June 18 at 711 Market St., Lewisburg.
During an argument, police said Leonard struck Alyssa Williamson — who is pregnant — in the back of the neck, and started to choke her. Leonard was allegedly found to be in possession of a pipe.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — Natalya Giroux, 21, of Muncy, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:46 a.m. May 14 along Route 654, east of Riverview Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Giroux went off the roadway, and struck a tree and embankment. Giroux allegedly fled the scene, before being located and transported for a medical evaluation. Driving under the influence charges are pending.
