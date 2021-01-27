District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Matthew W. Hoover, 27, of West Milton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and summary charges after allegedly rolling a vehicle completely and continuing on his way.
Troopers were dispatched at 1 a.m. Dec. 5 to JPM Road south of Moores School Road for a report of debris scattered on the roadway. Damage allegedly included loss of a passenger side mirror and a flat tire, which was used to locate a vehicle troopers said was driven by Hoover from the scene.
Hoover and the vehicle was found at JPM Road near Zeigler Road at which time the driver allegedly admitted he’d had a lot to drink. Lab testing indicated Hoover had a blood alcohol content of 0.177%, police reported.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Pritam R. Kandel, 37, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary careless driving after a traffic stop last month.
At about 12:27 a.m. Dec. 8 along Route 15 at Curtain Avenue, Buffalo Valley Regional Police observed a vehicle with one person in it partially off the roadway and into a dirt embankment. They alleged that when they arrived, Kandel was in the back seat, acting as if he was asleep. Police said there was a strong odor of alcohol on the motorist’s breath and there was damage to the vehicle.
Kandel allegedly failed field coordination tests and declined a chemical blood test when taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for that purpose.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a 50-year-old Middleburg man following a one-vehicle crash at 8:03 p.m. Jan. 3 at 17079 Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Willard Theodore Beck, of 648 Chestnut Hill Road, Middleburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), careless driving, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Beck’s vehicle crashed into a house, troopers noted, and an open bottle of Budweiser beer was found in the vehicle. Later tests showed his blood-alcohol was .229 percent, troopers reported.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Millmont man was charged with DUI and related charges after he was seen with an open beer in his vehicle.
Troopers said Matthew Luke Mummey, 43, of 209 Main St., Millmont, was asked to pull over after approaching a crash scene at 1:07 a.m. Dec. 23 at 1785 Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. An open beer was noticed in the vehicle and Mummey allegedly showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed his blood-alcohol content to be .09 percent.
Mummey was charged with two counts of DUI, careless driving, operation of vehicle with suspended or revoked license and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Troopers noted it was his second DUI arrest in 10 years.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9
Fleeing or attempting to elude officer
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Winfield man is facing a slew of charges after he was allegedly observed driving at speeds of 100 mph, passing in a no-passing zone and driving erratically before crashing and overturning at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 19 along Ridge and Tower roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Jadrick Daniel Haines, 28, of 8377 Route 204, Winfield, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, furnishing drug free urine, exceed maximum speed limit by 44 mph, driving unregistered vehicle, vehicle registration suspended, operation of vehicle without valid inspection, careless driving, reckless driving, duties at stop sign, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and passing vehicle on left.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Haines was clocked traveling 84 mph in a 40 mph zone and passing in a no-passing zone. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop for a pursuing police cruiser and reached speed in excess of 100 mph while continuing to pass vehicles. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned several times. Troopers said Haines had come from a meeting with his probation officer during which he allegedly provided fake urine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Possession
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A State College man was charged after troopers said drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Roni Diaz, 21, of 201 Vairo Blvd., Apt. 344, State College, was stopped for speeding and weaving in and out of traffic at 1:21 p.m. Jan. 20 along I-80 west at mile marker 195, Lewis Township, Union County. A search of the vehicle allegedly yielded approximately 1/2 pound of suspected marijuana and eight 1-ounce baggies of suspected marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Possession of a small amount of marijuanaWHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man was charged with possession and related charges following a traffic stop at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 15 along I-80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
Bayrron Darien Williams, 32, of 2289 Upton Ave., Apt. 10, Toledo, Ohio, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving in right lane. Troopers said the vehicle driven by Williams was stopped for traveling in the passing lane while the right lane was open, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected. Troopers said a plastic bottle with THC liquid in it.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Possession of a small amount of marijuanaWHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A New York man was charged after a traffic stop at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 21 along I-80 westbound, west of White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Richard Berroa, 32, of the Bronx, N.Y., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a vehicle he was driving was stopped for traveling 78 mph. Troopers said an odor of marijuana was detected and approximately 14 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.
• Brent Tracy Jones, 60, of White Deer, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of exceed 55 mph by 18 mph and careless driving.
• Daniil M. Galyaveyev, 23, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment.
• Betty E. Fry, 53, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and failure to use safety belt.
State Police at Milton
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A West Milton woman was cited after she was found asleep in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, Kelly Township, Union County.
Michelle Maxfield, 51, was charged after she was found to be under the influence, troopers reported. A 2013 Ford Fiesta was allegedly involved. The incident occurred at 3:58 a.m. Jan. 10 at McDonald’s, 7379 Westbranch Highway.
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Washingtonville man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 2:38 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 400 block of Cemetery Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Tony Snyder, 23, was arrested for DUI, troopers noted. A 2007 Saturn was allegedly involved.
1-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a commercial vehicle crash at 3:28 p.m. Jan. 3 along the I-80 westbound on-ramp, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Volvo driven by Boyan S. Petkovic, 45, of Flushing, N.Y., was traveling along the westbound on-ramp when it went off the left side of the roadway, across the lane, struck a guide rail and jackknifed. Petkovic was belted and was not injured.
Terroristic threats
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 along Vindale and Atlantic avenues, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
An unnamed suspect allegedly made threats to a 21-year-old Milton man during an argument.
State Police At Selinsgrove
MONROE TOWNSHIP —A Mifflinburg woman sustained a suspected injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 24 along Route 15 north, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Jamie L. Weeder, 53, of Mifflinburg, was traveling north when it went off the left side of the roadway, into the median, struck an embankment, became airborne and traveled approximately 30 feet before hitting another embankment and rolled onto the driver’s side. Weeder was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
