LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council recently announced six workshops and tours as part of the 2021 Lewisburg Celebration of the Arts.
All are free and open to the public with the sponsorship of Bucknell University. All in-person workshops will require facial masks and physical distancing, as well as any other safety measures that each workshop presenter requests. Space is limited and registration is required. Register via https://forms.gle/Z8bA2M4jH9LDjwhg6.
Virtual workshops
• Tips on Nature Photography with Dan Hyde, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 23. Participants will need a digital camera or smartphone and some props. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Zoom link will be sent prior to workshop.
In-person workshops
• Books Like the Piers, Make an Accordion-Style Book, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the concrete piers, North Fifth Street and Cherry Alley. Davis Moore, visual artist and teacher, will guide participants in constructing accordion or “orihon” books. All ages welcome but children should be accompanied by an adult.
Guided tour
• The Murals of Modern Art Alley, hourly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, April 24, May 1, May 8, North Third Street and Cherry Alley, guided tour with artist Jim Reid, who will be at work and explain the modern art-inspired work. Three to 10 adults per tour.
Workshops
• Plein Air Workshop with David McSween, 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 25, Dale/Engle/Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road. The artist will talk about the importance of a well thought-out composition and developing a palette which works efficiently. Recommended for teens to adults (limited to 20 participants).
• Botanical Monoprinting with Gel Plates, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 8, Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg, with artist Eizabeth Burke. Making botanical prints, using leaves, flowers, stencils and gel plates is a simple process. Participants will learn the basics of making mono prints including color mixing, layering images, ghost prints and using materials like old book pages. The workshop is for all ages (limited to 10 participants).
• Children’s Garden Fun, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. Penn State Extension master gardeners will help children discover the world of native plants and insects. Young people can make seed bombs, pollinator crowns, bug paintings, butterfly feeders and all will receive a Mr. Yuk sticker. For ages 5 to 12 (limited to 20, accompanied by adults).
Visit www.lewisburgartscouncil.com/celebration for more information.
