MILTON — With temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and libraries across the region preparing for a weeks of fun learning activities, summer has unofficially started.
The Milton Public Library on Saturday morning held the kickoff event for its summer reading program, titled "Tails and Tales."
Families who attended were able to pick up a special living history and summer reading home bags.
The bags — filled with tools for families to color, write or draw works highlighting their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic — were provided by the Bucknell Humanities Center (BHC).
The partnership with the Milton Public Library is the first Public Humanities Initiative for the BHC. It was conceived and designed by Kathi Venios, administrative assistant for the BHC, who worked in close collaboration with Professor Claire Campbell, history, and BHC director and Professor Maria Antonaccio, religious studies.
“This community-wide project, Living History, aligns with the library’s mission for community programming and outreach, and spotlights the value of its resources for local history,” Venios said. “It will introduce kids, pre-teens, teens and adults to the ideas of community memory, local history, archives and records, and provides an opportunity for everyone to express their lived experiences in a creative and inclusive way.”
Venios has been developing the project over the past several months. Participants are asked to submit their Living History contribution to the library by Friday, July 16. All submissions will be scanned for the purpose of printing the archival book, “Living History: Community Perspective and Observations During COVID,” which will be donated to library as the first community-authored archive in recent times.
“I’ve reached out to the Montgomery House Library and Professor Campbell reached out to Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority to expand to other local regions,” Venios said. “Each of these entities have agreed to partner with MPL and ask families from the summer lunch program and summer day camps to color, write and/or draw their living history story and submit it to (the Milton Public Library).”
The bags remain available for pickup at the library. Sixty-six were given away during Saturday's event.
The Milton Public Library's full schedule of summer reading activities includes:
• Gardening Reimagined, 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 19, July 17 and Aug. 21. Presented by PJ Harte. Learn about raised-bed and container gardening.
• YMCA lunch program, noon Wednesdays, June 2 through Aug. 18. A bagged lunch provided for children 18 and under.
• Leap into Science STEM Family Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9. Presented by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. For children ages 3 to 5.
• The Wild Side of the Library Scavenger Hunt, June 10-22. An outdoor scavenger hunt, to be completed at your own pace.
• D.I.Y. Terrariums, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12.
• Summer Storytime, 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 16 through July 14.
• Looking: A Nature Drawing Workshop, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Presented by Brice Brown, of the Milton Art Bank.
• Outdoor Obstacle Course, June 23-30. A scavenger hunt to be completed at your own pace.
• Cubism Self-Portraits, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. For ages 4 and up.
• Tale Trail: A Tale with Tails Adventure, July 1-17. Walk around the library grounds, reading a one-of-a-kind story.
• Flu Pandemic of 1918 discussion, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10. Presented by Jennifer Kosmin.
• Tiktok Egg Drop, 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15. A STEM program for children ages 10 to 18.
• Summer Reading Program Wrap-Up Party, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
