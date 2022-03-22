Video earns CUPPIE Award

WILLIAMSPORT — Public Relations & Marketing at Pennsylvania College of Technology was honored for a short-form video entry in the recent 2022 CUPPIES Awards competition sponsored by CUPRAP, College and University Public Relations, and Associated Professionals.
The Silver CUPPIE Award was bestowed in the Digital, Short-Form Web Video category for the college’s “Pathways” 30-second spot.
PRM staff who contributed to the video are: Carlos Ramos, director of strategic marketing; Sumer A. Beatty, marketing communications manager; Christopher J. Leigh, video producer; Thomas F. Speicher, writer/video producer; Braxton A. Shope, video production assistant; and Larry D. Kauffman, digital publishing specialist/photographer.
“Congratulations to our Public Relations and Marketing team on this latest recognition of their talented storytelling,” said Patrick Marty, the college’s chief of staff. “The visually impactful ‘Pathways’ video showcases the stackablility of Penn College credentials, which allow our real-world ready graduates to earn more — sustained by their higher entry point into the job market.”
The 15th annual CUPPIES Awards featured nearly 350 entries from colleges, universities, agencies and providers of private, specialized and secondary education. The judges — experts in the field of communications — included designers, writers, educators, corporate executives and media professionals.
Founded in 1980, CUPRAP is an organization of communications professionals from 100 colleges, universities and independent schools dedicated to advancing the understanding of higher education and enhancing the professional development of its members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.