Hufnagle Park construction begins

LEWISBURG — Trees are cut and removed and the park is closed as crews are beginning a reconstruction project in Hufnagle Park.
On Monday, the Borough of Lewisburg started the $2.5 million construction project in the heart of downtown Lewisburg.
Funding is being provided by PA Department of Community and Economic Development through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
The construction includes an expanded performance/event space with updated lighting, sound and amphitheater seating, improved water quality and increased floodplain storage capacity as part of the Limestone (Bull) Run Floodplain restoration, elimination of all stairs and ramps to improve accessibility throughout the park, and provisions for a safe pedestrian pick-up/drop off at Market Street.
Gray Builders LLC, of Danville, is the primary contractor for the project.
“The inconvenience of closing the park during 2023 will benefit the Lewisburg Borough and surrounding areas well into the future,” said Lewisburg Community Development Grant Manager Shannon Berkey.
Residents and visitors to the borough should be mindful of the construction zone south of Market Street and north of St. Louis Street. The Hufnagle Park parking lot will be closed for the duration of the construction. The project is expected to be completed in December.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Kidsburg Playground and the adjacent Nature Play area south of St. Louis Street in Hufnagle Park will be closed.
The playground areas, as well as St. Louis Street between South Fifth Street and South Sixth Street will be closed during this time.
The playground at Wolfe Field, along St. Anthony Street, will be closed from noon to 2:30 p.m.
