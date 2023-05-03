Hufnagle Park construction begins

The Hufnagle Park reconstruction project is underway. 

 LAURA MICHALAK THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — Trees are cut and removed and the park is closed as crews are beginning a reconstruction project in Hufnagle Park.

On Monday, the Borough of Lewisburg started the $2.5 million construction project in the heart of downtown Lewisburg.

