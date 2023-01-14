SUNBURY — Three candidates are on the ballot and gearing up for a special election slated for Jan. 31 to fill the 27th Senatorial District seat left vacant by the Nov. 30 resignation of John Gordner.
Vying for the seat is Republican nominee and State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver of Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. The Democratic nominee is Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist and doctoral candidate of Hemlock Township, Columbia County. Thomas Anderson, a software engineer and state constable is running as a Libertarian.
Schlegel-Culver, who has represented Pennsylvania’s 108th District in the House of Representatives since 2010, sees infrastructure as one of the most pressing issues facing Pennsylvanians.
“We need to invest in our infrastructure. No company wants to locate to an area that can’t offer them basic services,” Schlegel-Culver said. “We have to have good roads and bridges, both at the local level and the state level.”
For Schlegel Culver, improving infrastructure also includes investing in healthcare and parks and recreation.
“As we found in COVID, (healthcare and parks and recreation) were in great demand, heavily used, and they helped people,” she said.
Lawton affirmed that a woman’s right to reproductive healthcare is a core part of her platform.
“The majority of people in the United States do not believe in an abortion ban, yet our state continues to create legislation to ban abortion,” Lawton claimed.
“Amongst young folks, when they talk to me, they want good jobs," she said. "They want affordable housing and education, and women do not want their reproductive rights taken away. Politicians like to separate a lot of these issues and they’re not separate. They’re related.”
Anderson, ran for state representative of the 109th District first in 2010 and later in 2022.
“What I’m trying to do here is bring Libertarian principles to government in whichever way I can,” said Anderson. “There are certain aspects of politics that Libertarians agree with the left and the right on. On the fiscal side, the Libertarians tend to agree with the Republicans. On the social side, we tend to agree with the Democrats.”
Among the most important issues for Anderson is election integrity.
“It’s hard to even partake in politics anymore if you don’t think that your vote is going to count. It’s hard to even know whether the results of the special election will matter,” he said, referencing concerns about the accuracy of mail-in ballots and votes from deceased persons.
While Libertarian values are a cornerstone of Anderson’s political platform, it is also his extensive background as a software engineer that shapes his approach to elected office.
“A software program is a set of rules that governs how things happen. That’s essentially what government is too,” Anderson explained. “When society has major issues, as we’ve been seeing, it’s the same as bugs in software. Centralization is the major bug that we have to fix. The government tries to do too much to control people’s morality. We have to roll back intervention in people’s lives.”
All three candidates agree that government overreach is an issue. Where they tend to depart from one another is in defining what exactly constitutes said overreach.
Anderson believes the two primary functions of the federal government should largely be confined to national defense and administering a strong and fair criminal justice system. For Lawton, one of the government's most egregious forms of overreach presents itself in the form of laws designed to restrict access to reproductive healthcare.
“I don’t want the government overreaching in places that it doesn’t need to,” she explained. “Reaching into a woman’s womb to control her body is overreaching.”
Schlegel-Culver, however, tends to define overreach as a primarily economic issue that negatively impacts job creation throughout the commonwealth.
“We need to create an environment where job creators and businesses want to invest in us,” she said. “We are over regulating. We are making filling out paperwork complicated and cumbersome. Instead of helping people fill the paperwork out, we’re fining them.”
Anderson believes his third party affiliation could potentially help alleviate problems of partisan gridlock.
“Usually the margins are so tight on whether one party controls a particular office. As a third party, I could act as a go-between, a moderating force,” Anderson stated.
Schlegel-Culver views her experience in the House as a potential boon to working across the aisle.
“The advantage for me is I have the established relationships in the House and I’m translating them over to the Senate. It will help us work together because I already have those relationships,” she said. “We may not always think the same things are best for our communities, but it’s important to articulate and communicate why we believe in what we believe in and find that common ground. It’s not always easy to do.”
Before getting into politics, Schlegel-Culver worked for the 24-hour crisis hotline TAPline, which she credits as first illuminating the deeply interconnected relationship that is shared between Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties. As a college student at Bloomsburg University, she interned for Merle Phillips, who represented Pennsylvania’s 108th District from 1980 to 2010.
“I’ve been working for the House for 21 years, before I ran for office,” she explained. “I understand how legislation works, how you introduce legislation, how you move legislation through the process. I have that experience that I can put to work in the Senate.”
Lawton, who has been involved with Columbia-Montour Action Together, a progressive, grassroots political advocacy organization, has worked as a speech pathologist for three decades. She is also currently in the process of completing her dissertation for her doctorate in Administration and Leadership Studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. It’s her lifelong career in education that she believes will help her best serve the residents of the 27th District.
“I’ve spent 30 years in education. When you work in education, you see how the struggles of families in early childhood impact a child’s development, you see how lack of funding or policy issues impact teachers and their ability to teach students," she said. "You see the outcomes of what happens to your students if they drop out. You see the school-to-jail pipeline. You see the impacts of their struggles and all of these problems in acquiring good paying jobs.
“In many ways I’m better prepared than a career politician who has spent their life in a building, but not necessarily in the lives of working Pennsylvanians.”
Her decision to run was driven by a desire to disrupt a political climate that she sees as having grown increasingly dysfunctional and antagonistic since the 2016 general election.
“I have been contemplating running for some type of office for the past several years," Lawton said. "I think I’m like a lot of folks where I get frustrated over the gridlock. I was at a point in my career where I wanted to make a different type of impact and serve others in a different way. We need a better functioning government where we’re not demonizing each other, but working together to solve the problems that are impacting all of us.”
Even with her concerns over partisan gridlock, Lawton feels optimistic about being able to work with members of other political parties.
“My husband is a Republican," she said. "If I can share my bed with a Republican, I think I can certainly sit at the table and come up with solutions with Republicans. One thing I have promised voters that I will not do is I will not play party politics with their lives. I will not make a decision that harms the residents in these five counties just for some political power game.”
Pennsylvania’s 27th Senatorial District Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties, as well as parts of Luzerne County.
Following a 2021 pay raise, rank-and-file state House and Senate members received an annual base salary of $95,432.
