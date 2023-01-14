SUNBURY — Three candidates are on the ballot and gearing up for a special election slated for Jan. 31 to fill the 27th Senatorial District seat left vacant by the Nov. 30 resignation of John Gordner. 

Vying for the seat is Republican nominee and State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver of Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County. The Democratic nominee is Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist and doctoral candidate of Hemlock Township, Columbia County. Thomas Anderson, a software engineer and state constable is running as a Libertarian. 

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.