MILTON — An adult glow in the dark dodgeball tournament will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Milton YMCA.
A maximum of eight people per team are permitted. Participants must be 18 or older.
A trophy will be given to the first-place team. Snacks and water will be provided.
Register by May 9 online or call the front desk at 570-742-7321.
