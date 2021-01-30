TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A fire truck which was once used to haul waste in New York City has been replaced with a newer version designed to better serve the residents of Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company President Jason Swallow said the department recently placed in service a 1999 3,000-gallon tanker truck. The department purchased the truck from a fire department in White Lake Township, Mich., for $75,000.
"It has like 35,000 miles on it," Swallow said, of his department's new truck.
He noted that the fire department in White Lake Township has three different stations, with the truck now belonging to Turbot Township being housed at one which responded to the fewest number of calls.
"They were a large township with a lot of businesses, very well funded," Swallow said, of White Lake Township. "This (tanker) truck was custom built for them."
The tanker replaces one the Turbot Township department had been using which was nearing the end of its lifespan. That one was a 1992 Mac truck, which has undergone several transformations over the past 29 years.
"It started out as a waste management truck in New York City," Swallow said, of the former tanker.
The truck was purchased by the Potts Grove Fire Company in 2000 and upgraded to become a fire department tanker truck.
Turbot Township purchased the truck from Potts Grove in 2002.
"It served us well," Swallow said, adding that the old tanker was developing numerous maintenance issues.
"It was time to upgrade what we had," he continued. "The previous tanker was showing its age."
Turbot Township found its newest tanker truck advertised online.
"The chief (Robert Hollenbach) and I drove out to Michigan (to look at it)," Swallow explained. "We left at 2 o'clock on a Saturday morning and were back (to Turbot Township) by 3 o'clock that night."
The truck was purchased by contributions to the department from township residents.
"The community has been absolutely great to us," Swallow said. "When we put out a call for needs, they respond."
He noted that community members have donated everything from bottled water to financial resources to the department.
Swallow credited township resident David Houtz with traveling to Michigan to bring the tanker back to the township. He noted that Houtz has a CDL license.
He said the department had explored other means of having the vehicle get to its station.
"The cost of shipping a truck in was just astronomical," Swallow said.
Once the vehicle arrived in Turbot Township, the department had it painted orange, like its other pieces of apparatus. Swallow said Lucas Koch, of Union County, completed that work.
Decals were subsequently added to the vehicle, with it being placed in service Sunday, Jan. 17.
In its first week, Swallow said it had responded to one call, a reported building fire near Turbotville which turned out to be a false alarm.
Swallow said the Turbot Township department is a busy one. In 2020, the department responded to approximately 260 calls for service, many of which were medical assists.
"In the township itself, we had three major building fires last year," Swallow said, adding that the department also responded to numerous crashes on Interstate 80.
He said members of the department have been training with the new tanker since it arrived from Michigan.
"The main thing is working with the pump," Swallow said. "It's a completely different pump than the one we had."
The tanker also has a deck gun and extra hosing which is stored on top of the tank, features the previous truck did not have.
Swallow said the new tanker can flow 2,000 gallons of water per minute.
The department plans to sell its old tanker.
