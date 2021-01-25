TURBOTVILLE — Four days per week of full in-person instruction is scheduled to take place in February in the Warrior Run School District.
During a virtual board meeting held Monday, approval was given for all students to attend classes in person each Tuesday through Friday — with one exception — in February.
In order to allow for deep cleanings of buildings in the district, all students will attend classes virtually Mondays, Feb. 1, 8 and 22, and on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Schools were already scheduled to be closed to students Monday, Feb. 15.
In order to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, following the holiday break, students whose last names end in A through L had been attending classes in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Wednesdays and Fridays, those students had been attending classes online, in real time.
On Wednesdays and Fridays, students whose last names end in M through Z had been attending classes in person. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those students had been attending classes online, in real time.
All students had been attending classes virtually on Mondays.
In presenting the February educational model to the board, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district has been closely monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in the community.
“The numbers we are tracking are trending in the right direction,” Hack said. “We are in a position to welcome more students back… We’ve been saying all along we think kids learn best face to face.”
The district will be re-evaluating its March instructional model over the next month. It was also noted that students may continue with full virtual instruction if their families wish to do so.
The board also approved the preliminary $24.8 million 2021-2022 budget.
Hack said the budget is largely the same as the proposed budget the board approved in December. At that time, Business Manager Joyce Schaeffer said the budget includes expenses of $24.8 million, revenue of $24 million and no tax increase.
On Monday, Schaeffer presented scenarios for potential tax increases.
By the district increasing taxes up to 3.99% in the Montour County portion of the district, she said the average property owner would see their taxes increase by up to $71.
If taxes would be increased up to 4.11% in the Northumberland County portion of, the average property owner would see their taxes increase by up to $88.
By the district increasing taxes up to 5.47% in Union County, the average property owner would see their taxes increase by up to $53.
Schaeffer said the potential increases in each county are based on the maximum allowed by law, with averages based on assessed values in each county.
She explained the district can also apply for exceptions, which would allow taxes to be increased beyond the maximum, if approved.
If the exceptions are be approved by the state, and acted on by the board, Schaeffer said taxes would increase by the following amounts for the average property owner in each county: $87 in Montour County, $110 in Northumberland County and $117 in Union County.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said it would not be ideal for the district to take advantage of the exceptions. However, he said the district must keep its options open as a proposed minimum wage increase could see the district’s expenses skyrocket by $255,000.
The budget is expected to go through multiple revisions before the board votes on the final version in April.
Gabriella Williams, a third-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. She is the daughter of Jesse and Lindsay Williams of Watsontown.
The meeting included a video presentation highlighting the work of speech therapists in the district.
Board member Robert Hormell was absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
