MILTON — As he walked into the Bethany United Methodist Church sanctuary, church member Mike Longenberger immediately gestured toward one of the building's stained-glass windows.
"In the last 75 years, you couldn't see this (window)," Longenberger said. "You couldn't see it from inside. You could only see it from outside."
Since being heavily damaged in a November 2019 fire, the church has undergone an extensive renovation. Congregants will hold their first formal service in the renovated church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school starts at 9.
The church has a new look, incorporating modern touches such as automatic exterior doors, LED lights and a large video screen in the sanctuary. At the same time, it maintains historic features, such as the windows dating to the early 1900s.
Longenberger and church member Rod Moore explained that two of the stained-glass windows in the sanctuary were only visible from the outside as the components from a large organ which had been in place covered the windows from the inside.
As a result of the renovation following the fire, and the removal of the old organ, the two windows are now visible from inside the building.
Of the historic components incorporated into the renovated church building, Moore and 86-year-old member Dorothy Hower both said they are glad the windows were not significantly impacted by the fire.
"I'm glad we have all of our beautiful stained-glass windows," Hower said.
Moore noted just one of the windows was damaged in the fire.
"They took great pains to take that whole window out, take it to Harrisburg to get it fixed," he said.
Moore said church members worked closely with architects and contractors to create the design for the renovated church.
"We had bi-weekly meetings," he said. "We exchanged ideas, made periodic suggestions. Everyone was so cooperative to work with."
Longenberger and Hower both noted some initial feelings of uncertainty when the fire initially struck. However, those quickly subsided.
"When I got the word (about the fire) through the prayer chain, I was told not to come to town, the streets were closed off," Hower recalled.
"The fact that we were able to be a unit, worshiping at the West Milton United Methodist Church, at 11 o'clock each Sunday, it kept us as a unit," she said. "We held business meetings."
When the fire occurred, Longenberger recalls expressing his desire that the church building not be torn down.
"I wanted to reconstruct and redo the church," he said. "The outside, it's extremely beautiful."
Longenberger and other church members said they're pleased with the church's new look.
"We have a complete new church inside," Longenberger said. "I was so happy about it. We still have a church. We still have the historic outside of the church. It's all brand new inside."
In addition to the fresh paint, new pews, walls, ceiling and technology which has been incorporated into the building, the church now has a fully functional kitchen on the first floor. Prior to the fire, the church had a small kitchenette in the basement.
New restrooms, a nursery and security cameras are also among the features incorporated into the facility.
Moore said church members have held steadfast throughout the past two years. He believes the church is now well positioned to serve the community for decades to come.
"It was a tragedy for a day, but an opportunity for a lifetime," he said.
Bethany United Methodist Church has stood along South Front Street through floods and a fire, Moore noted.
"We're a beacon of hope to (the community)," Moore said. "We stand strong... We never lost contact with our missions, our outreaches, our hopes and dreams of what this can be."
Cheri Buss, the church's administrative assistant, said church members have continued to pray since the fire.
"Without prayers, God behind us, we wouldn't be able to get anything done," she said. "All things are possible through Christ's strengths. God can get you through anything. This is proof. This congregation prays."
Buss also offered thanks to everyone who has offered support and encouragement to the church since the day of the fire and throughout the rebuilding process.
Poole Anderson — which has offices in Harrisburg and State College — was the prime contractor on the approximately $3.7 million renovation project.
