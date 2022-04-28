MIFFLINBURG — Three felonies and a misdemeanor were filed against a Union County man after troopers responded to an alleged domestic incident.
Shane A. Murray, 36, of the Mifflinburg area, was charged with single counts of felony strangulation, aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference and criminal trespass enter structure. A misdemeanor count of terroristic threats was also filed.
Troopers responded at 1:16 p.m. April 21 to a Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township, address where the victim alleged that Murray left the house after a brief argument then returned seemingly intoxicated. Murray, allegedly backed the victim into a corner near a dresser as an argument escalated.
Murray then allegedly grabbed a firearm the victim had obtained from a dresser drawer, forced the victim to the ground and allegedly threatened to “destroy” her. Murray later allegedly threw the victim to the ground a number of times, held her by the throat, pressed the firearm against the victim’s head and neck while making threatening remarks.
Troopers indicated the alleged victim’s injuries were consistent with the claim.
Murray was purportedly on bail from a similar allegation and not permitted to contact the alleged victim. He was detained at the Union County Jail and unable to post $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 in Mifflinburg before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.