SUNBURY — To celebrate 50 years of providing aging care services to senior citizens in Northumberland County, the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging (NCAAA) held its first Senior Day Out at Shikellamy State Park on Thursday.
The event featured a free picnic and lawn games, as well as a health and wellness fair hosting local vendors, business and organizations that provide services for seniors in the area. Members from all seven county senior centers were present, as well as other residents from the surrounding communities.
“Today we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary of the agency,” said Karen Leonovich, agency administrator for Aging and Veteran’s Affairs. “We decided we’d come in and have a big picnic and health fair for the seniors, especially with the fact that COVID hasn’t allowed us to do a lot of activities the last few years.”
The NCAAA was started in 1972 after $20,000 in federal funding was made available to provide aid to seniors following Hurricane Agnes, which caused extensive flooding resulting in widespread damages to municipalities within the region. Among the first services the agency provided were meals, transportation and flood cleanup. Over the years, Leonovich said, as age demographics in the area have shifted, so too has the scope of the agency’s work.
“Aging started out easy, it started out as meals and transportation,” said Leonovich. “As time has gone and more and more people have turned 60 in Pennsylvania the services have increased over the years. So we now do more than meals and transportation, they’re still some of our basics but we have added a lot of other services over the years.”
Leonovich highlighted additional services like in-home assistance as well as general care management for other needs like securing housing and paying bills. In November, the NCAAA merged with the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs department to offer joint services to older veterans.
“For us, there’s a lot of older adults who are also vets in the state and especially in our county, so it’s like this perfect marriage of the two programs,” said Leonovich. “In general, both programs have grown over the years. There’s more and more people turning 60 — we’re in the middle of the baby boomers so we have a lot more people turning 60 — so there’s a lot more services needed.”
Leonovich said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency was fortunate enough to be able to collaborate with other county agencies and local organizations to meet the increased need for services for older adults like shopping and other errands. Now, with the pandemic hopefully in the rear view mirror, she said she hopes to hold more outdoor events like the Senior Day Out moving forward.
“This is our first one, if it goes well we want to do it again in the future and so far it’s been very successful,” Leonovich said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano, who was also present at the event, praised the work done by the NCAAA, an agency which he said he has a soft spot for after caring for his mother.
“Our senior citizens are the backbone of our society and our county. We take care of everybody else in this country, we need to take care of our senior citizens,” said Schiccatano. “Sometimes senior citizens are just home and they don’t know all the services they can get and this is chance for them to get out on a beautiful day, in a beautiful marina, and see things and sign up for things that they’re eligible for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.