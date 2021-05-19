SUNBURY — More than 19 hours after the polls closed Tuesday, Northumberland County posted its election results late Wednesday afternoon. Tom Aber topped incumbent Ed Nelson in the bid for the Democratic nomination for Milton mayor.
Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said Wednesday morning the delay in releasing the final vote count was due to a problem with several machines in the upper portion of the county.
Director of Elections Nathan Savidge expanded on the problem later Wednesday afternoon, noting it occurred with machines from 20 different precincts.
As the county uploaded the results from the machines Tuesday night, Savidge said the data showed the machines had not been closed out.
However, on Wednesday morning officials from the Elections Office visited each of the precincts in question and found the results posted on the doors. According to Savidge, that means the machines were properly closed.
Savidge said each machine is equipped with an electronic backup and paper receipts.
"We pulled all of the electronic backups and paper receipts (from the machines)," Savidge said. "All of the data is secure."
Savidge is "100% confident" the results tallied by county officials Tuesday and Wednesday are accurate.
"We just spent eight hours physically reading receipts to double check the numbers, with four of us in a room," Savidge said, Wednesday afternoon.
While the machines were previously used in the two elections conducted last year, Schiccatano said the technical glitch did not previously occur.
"This is concerning," Schiccatano said. "We paid a lot of money. We expect to get a product that's functional."
He said the machines were purchased for approximately $1 million from Election Systems and Software of Nebraska. The county received an approximately $700,000 reimbursement from the state for purchasing the machines.
"These machines were approved by the state," he said. "You could only buy certain machines."
Savidge said an engineer from Election Systems and Software was working with the county throughout the election. The company will be studying data from the machines in order to determine what caused the glitch.
Savidge stressed the problems with the machines were no fault of the poll workers.
"The judges of election didn't even know there was an issue until (Wednesday) morning," he said. "It wasn't the poll workers fault or the judges fault... They did a phenomenal job. It was a machine issue."
In the race for the Democratic nomination for Milton mayor, Aber received 151 votes to Nelson's 110.
Nelson had been serving as mayor since 1995.
Aber praised Nelson for his years of dedication to the community.
"A special thank you goes out to Ed Nelson for all his years of service as mayor," he said.
Aber also said he's "humbled and honored" to receive the Democratic nomination.
"I want to get out and about in the community over the next several months," he said. "I want to meet as many business owners as I can. I know a lot of them."
However, Aber noted there are some new business owners he has not yet met.
"When you know somebody, you can work with them," he said. "If we all work together, we can accomplish a lot."
Joe Moralez was the only Republican candidate for Milton mayor on the ballot, and will face off against Aber in November. Moralez received 437 votes. Sixty-three write-in votes were cast.
Incumbent Ward 1 council representative Jeff Robol was challenged by Stephanie Moralez for the Republican nomination. Robol received 85 votes, while Moralez received 82.
There were no Democratic candidates on the ballots.
Incumbent Linda Meckley was challenged for the Republican nomination representing Ward 3 by Joshua Husam. Meckley received 71 votes to Husam's 37.
There were no Democratic candidates on the ballot.
The following candidates were unchallenged for Republican nominations for council seats: Kevin Scheimreif, Ward 2, 96 votes; Ruben Medina, Ward 4, 39 votes; Scott Derr, Ward 5, 137 votes.
In a race for a contested seat on the Milton Area School District school board, Region 2 incumbent Brett Hosterman cross filed as a Democrat and Republican.
Hosterman received 98 votes on the Democratic ticket, to challenger Jason Radel's 62 votes. Hosterman was the only Republican on the ballot, receiving 369 votes.
Incumbent Kevin Fry, who represents Region 3 on the Milton Area School District school board cross filed as both a Republican and a Democrat. He received 184 votes on the Democratic ticket and 251 votes on the Republican ballot.
However, Republican Joshua Hunt received 553 votes on the Republican ballot.
If the results are certified as currently reported, Fry will appear on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate, while Hunt will appear as the Republican candidate.
Representing Region 1 in the Milton Area School District, Alvin Weaver and Stephanie Strawser were the only Republican candidates on the ballot for two open seats. Strawser received 295 votes, and Weaver 278. No Democratic candidates were on the ballot.
In the Warrior Run School District, Gail Foreman and Jennifer Meule were the only candidates on the ballot for two open seats representing Region 1. Foreman received 299 votes, while Meule received 220.
Robert Hormell cross filed as a Democrat and Republican to represent Region 2 in the Warrior Run district. The only candidate on the ballot, Hormell received 17 votes on the Democratic ticket and 14 votes on the Republican ticket.
JJ Lyons, an incumbent Republican, was the lone candidate on the ballot to represent Region 3 in the Warrior Run School District. He received 271 votes. No Democratic candidates were on the ballot.
Incumbent Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock was unchallenged on the Republican ballot. He received 139 votes. No Democratic candidates were on the ballot.
All results are unofficial until certified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.