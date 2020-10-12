MAZEPPA — A recording artist who has overcome a hearing impairment and become an inspiration will soon perform at a local church.
Vocalist, pageant winner and holder of a doctoral degree Sherry Anne will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg. Facial coverings and social distancing are requested. A free-will offering will be collected.
Sherry Anne, born with a bilateral hearing and speech impediment, grew up in Utica, N.Y. In notes requested by email, she indicated Utica was a city which offered cultural advantages yet was still near lakes, stream and the woods of the Adirondacks.
Along the way, Sherry Anne has also earned a chiropractic degree and practiced professionally for 21 years before retiring in December.
Sherry Anne noted her life story has included a number of challenges.
“I grew up in a broken home,” Sherry Anne wrote. “Because of that, my kindergarten teacher dubbed me as a problem child before realizing I was a child with a problem. I was born partially deaf, but nobody knew.”
Self-esteem issues coupled with a life of overachieving to compensate for a disability followed.
Sherry Anne had success yet felt empty, unloved and unwanted to a point of despair. A Christian conversion or “critical encounter with someone much greater than me” was a pivotal event.
“It reinforced my value and my purpose,” Sherry Anne added. “It was then I knew that I needed to share the message of God’s love and grace with the world.”
She encouraged anyone interested in hearing the entire story to attend the concert.
Learning music with a hearing impairment was a gift from God, Sherry Anne recalled. Five years of work with voice teacher Holly Weiss was also crucial in learning rhythm, pitch, phrasing and other skills of a vocalist.
“Coupled with my hearing aids, I would listen to the notes over and over and over again to memorize them,” she recalled. “Then I would rely on ‘muscle memory’ to know exactly where to place or produce those notes.”
While having a career as a chiropractic professional, Sherry Anne also performed with the hopes of fulfilling a dream of making a living at it. She has recorded and released seven CD albums, a DVD and has shared stages with the Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band and others.
A published author, Sherry Anne said writing came naturally. Current work in progress included a devotional book and songwriting.
“I have been writing poems since I was a little girl,” she recalled. “Making my own greeting cards for classmates, I’ve (also) always loved children’s book and put two of them out in honor of my young niece.”
Sherry Anne’s inspirational message to audiences changes. For that, she expressed gratitude.
“I do try to mix it up while keeping the main points,” she added. “But yes, I am often led, or inspired, to go in a different direction or share another aspect of my story as I face a new audience each night. I listen for that direction. It takes practice learning how to switch gears and navigate on the spot when you are feeling prompted to go in a different direction.”
Sherry Anne concluded that care needed to be taken as too many “side trips” during a message could get a person “lost.”
