Covered bridge puzzles now available

A Christmas ornament, featuring the Rupert Bridge, will be available for purchase at the 40th annual Covered Bridge and Arts Festival, being held Oct. 6-9 in Bloomsburg.

 Provided by Shane Kiefer

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has announced the arrival of its 12th annual Covered Bridge puzzle. The newest limited-edition puzzle depicts a fall scene at the Parr’s Mill Bridge in Columbia County.

Many of the puzzles were pre-ordered. However, limited quantities are currently available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association.

