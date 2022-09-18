Covered bridge puzzles now available

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has announced the arrival of its 12th annual Covered Bridge puzzle. The newest limited-edition puzzle depicts a fall scene at the Parr’s Mill Bridge in Columbia County.
Many of the puzzles were pre-ordered. However, limited quantities are currently available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association.
Puzzles may be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the visitors bureau, 121 Papermill Road, Bloomsburg. Puzzles are also available to be shipped anywhere in the continental United States for an additional shipping charge. Mail orders may be placed by calling 570-784-8279.
This year’s puzzle photo was taken by Ben Prepelka, who was honored earlier this year as the 2022 Covered Bridge photo contest winner. The Parr’s Mill Bridge spans the north branch of Roaring Creek and connects Franklin and Cleveland townships. This Burr Truss arch span was built in 1865 by F.L. Shuman at a cost of $1,275. It is located 4 miles south of Catawissa on Parr’s Mill Road, off Ashton Hollow Road, east of Route 487. Named after Washington Parr, who purchased the nearby Willow Grove Grist Mill in 1875, the bridge and mill became known as Parr’s Mill Bridge and Parr’s Mill, respectively.
Any remaining puzzles will be available for purchase at the 40th Annual Covered Bridge and Arts Festival, to be held Oct. 6-9 at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
Commemorative Covered Bridge and Arts Festival Christmas ornaments featuring the Rupert Bridge will also be available for purchase at the festival.
