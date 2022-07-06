LEWISBURG — Pay increases approved two months ago for Union County employees other than supervisors have attracted more applicants than at any time in recent memory.
Susan A. Greene, Union County chief clerk and administrator, said Tuesday that more than 20 people applied for a recent maintenance position. The job has since been filled, but Greene recalled three or fewer applicants expressed interest the previous time the spot was open.
Similarly, more than 100 applicants expressed interest in a deputy prothonotary position.
Greene noted salary increases from $1 to $2 per hour for top-of-the-scale employees have made a difference. Pay grades in-between rose on a prorated basis.
There are also unconventional reminders in parts of the county, among them a yard sign with a web address at the entrance to Union County Government Center, North 15th Street, Lewisburg.
“Yard signs are up,” Greene said. “I think Children and Youth (staff) mentioned that two people saw the signs as they drove by.”
Full- or part-time corrections officers positions were still posted on the Union County website as of Tuesday afternoon. Two Children and Youth caseworkers were also sought.
Commissioner Preston Boop noted the positions were good jobs with wide-ranging benefits, paid vacations, health insurance, holidays and personal days. Other than service in the county jail and emergency management, most were day shift jobs with weekends off.
Ironically, failure to field a quorum among Union County Salary Board members Tuesday meant requests by Warden Doug Shaffer to hire a correction officer in training, and Assessment Director Joan Duncheskie to hire a field assessor would have to be postponed to the next meeting, in two weeks.
Actions by commissioners in their regular voting meeting included accepting a letter of resignation from Jerry Harner, corrections officer.
Jill Gemberling was named a Class 1 member of the Union County Children and Youth Advisory Board. The term runs through June 30, 2025.
The resignation of Aimee Benfer, Children and Youth Caseworker III/Family Finding Specialist was accepted effective Friday, July 15.
Burial expenses were also approved for the late William Wirth who served in the armed forces.
Jeff Reber, commissioner, was absent from the Tuesday meeting.
