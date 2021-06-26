WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold its annual Summer History Day Camp from 9 a.m. to noon daily, July 26-30, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The camp is designed for children ages 8 to 12.
Anticipated activities will include a study of Native American culture, including demonstrations of flint knapping and atlatl throwing, a discussion of archaeological digs within the county, and Native American drumming.
Colonial Days will include segments on cooking, apple cider making, spinning and weaving, and craft activities. Snacks will be provided each day.
Pre-registration and payment for the camp is required and can be made by calling the museum at 570-326-3326 or visiting www.tabermuseum.org to download an application.
Registrations may be made through July 21.
