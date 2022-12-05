LEWISBURG — Corazon Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty based in Pittsburgh, has awarded reaccreditation to the Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Through a rigorous process, the Corazon accreditation ensures that the interventional cardiology program at Evangelical Community Hospital has met or exceeded the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), in accordance with the procedures finalized in September 2015, such as providing 24-hour coverage for PCI emergencies, undergoing detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national standards, and other such factors.

