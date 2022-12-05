LEWISBURG — Corazon Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty based in Pittsburgh, has awarded reaccreditation to the Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Through a rigorous process, the Corazon accreditation ensures that the interventional cardiology program at Evangelical Community Hospital has met or exceeded the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), in accordance with the procedures finalized in September 2015, such as providing 24-hour coverage for PCI emergencies, undergoing detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national standards, and other such factors.
The hospital underwent an on-site accreditation survey to ensure a commitment to the highest quality level of care to cardiology patients needing interventional care, including diagnosis and treatment through catherization procedures. As a result of an examination of policies, procedures, staff education, and skills exhibited, the hospital has been reaccredited for one year.
“Our team’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional leadership have afforded Evangelical the opportunity to not only meet but exceed expectations in the realm of interventional cardiac care,” said Angela Lahr, vice president of Clinical Operations. “We are pleased to be able to offer these services to the members of our community. This reaccreditation is a testament to the quality of our program.”
As an accrediting agency on behalf of the PA DOH, Corazon helps to ensure PCI services are provided in communities across the commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.