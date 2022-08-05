State Police at Selinsgrove Dog bite
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 6-year-old girl from Frederick, Md., sustained minor injuries after being bitten by a dog, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 1:58 p.m. July 23 at Little Mexico Campground, 1540 Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence are pending against Nicholas Mueller, 21, of Winchester, Va., after troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver.
Mueller was allegedly found to be driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta while under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred at 10:59 p.m. July 9 along Purple Heart Highway, Liberty Township, Montour County.
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Garrett Steinbacher, 20, of Danville, was uninjured when troopers said a 2013 Subaru Legacy he was driving struck a deer.
The crash occurred at 9:33 p.m. July 29 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
