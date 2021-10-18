LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area recently hosted two virtual Candidate Panels that are now available to view online.
The first Candidate Panel was recorded on Oct. 11 and included individuals running for New Berlin and borough council.
The second Candidate Panel was recorded on Oct. 13 and includes candidates for Buffalo and East Buffalo township supervisor, as well as candidates for the Lewisburg Borough Council, Ward 4.
The Oct. 11 recording can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPOKAEylte4 and the Oct. 13 recording can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejBpRrd5cgI. Both of these recordings cal also be found at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.
