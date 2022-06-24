District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Andrew H. Bergeron, 21, of Ponte Verdra Beach, Fla., was dismissed.
• Thomas J. Hertzog, 42, of Lewisburg, was not guilty of disorderly conduct unreasonable noise.
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Colleen A. Kelly, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• A summary allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Taylor R. Lamantia, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• Summary allegations of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor and public drunkeness and a similar misconduct filed against Kyle C. Letke, 19, of Lewisburg, were dismissed.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearing
•Joseph J. Martin, 31, of Mifflinburg, waived a first offense felony count of DUI general impairment, incapacity of drivng safely and a summary allegation of creless driving to court.
Summary trials
• A summary allegation of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements filed against Tara Y. Long, 37, of Mifflinburg, was dismissed.
• Sean W. Leitzel, 28, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to a count of criminal mischief damage property. An allegation of harassment, subject other to physical contact was dismissed.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Anthony Boyer, 29, of Millmont, with driving under the influence as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:33 p.m. March 25 at East Kettle Road and Route 235, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A New York woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a hit and run which occurred at 12:33 p.m. June 19 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a Jeep Wrangler moved from the right to left-hand lane, striking a 2016 Indian Motorcycle driven by Tracy Tambe, 56, of Rochester, N.Y. The Jeep then fled the scene.
Tambe was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding Kailey Weller, 18, of Middleburg, and Collin Hoffman, 18, of McClure, in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 10:28 p.m. June 17 at Salem Glenn Boulevard and Emily Lane, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a woman attempted to leave Walmart without paying for $1,600 worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at 12:22 a.m. June 3 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Nasim Law, 21, of Selinsgrove, is accused of pouring water onto a television set, causing $160 worth of damage.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:12 p.m. June 4 at the Snyder County Prison, 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported assault of a 52-year-old Kreamer man.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:44 a.m. May 24 at the Selinsgrove Center, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 4:12 p.m. June 20 along John Brady Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Nissan Rogue driven by a 17-year-old Hughesville girl struck a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Lacey Masser, 30, of Allenwood.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity. The 17 year old was cited with careless driving.
Crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:09 a.m. June 21 along Muncy Exchange Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Ford Taurus driven by Tierne Hobbs, 36, of Muncy, swerved to avoid a kitten in the roadway. The car then went off the roadway and struck a garage, with debris causing damage to a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Troopers cited Hobbs with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers have charged Dario Blount, 29, of Williamsport, after he allegedly stole milk valued at $4.39 and sweet tea valued at $2.29.
The incident occurred at 11:58 a.m. June 15 at Giant, 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Missing person
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are searching for Lynne O’Connor, 64, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
At 9:30 a.m. June 14, troopers said O’Connor left her home with a red purse containing her prescription medication. She left her phone at the home.
O’Connor is reported as being 5’6” and weighing 140 pounds. She has straight-black and gray hair, no teeth and was wearing gold chain earrings.
She was last seen driving a 2021 Nissan Versa sedan, and wearing a T-shirt, jeans or shorts and black ankle-high boots.
Anyone with information on O’Connor should contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.