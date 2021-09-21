State Police At Stonington DUI
RALPHO TOWNSHIP — A Kulpmont woman was cited after a traffic stop at 3:46 a.m. Sept. 19 along Monastery Road and South Market Street, Ralpho Township, Northumberland County.
Skylynn Janoka, 21, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance after troopers stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze for an alleged violation.
DUI/possession
SHAMOKIN — A 22-year-old Coal Township man was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at 2:25 a.m. Sept. 19 along West Montgomery and South Diamond streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Jacob Wolfe was stopped in a 2013 Mazda 3, police said. He was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, police noted. Charges are pending test results.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 55-year-old Shamokin woman was arrested after a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 19 along East Water and North Liberty streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
Troopers stopped a 2020 Toyocar for an alleged violation and arrested the woman, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
Hit and run
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported hit and run at 10:49 p.m. Sept. 17 along Route 890, east of Performance Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, and cited a Sunbury woman.
Police said Kelle J. Kaleta, 51, of Sunbury, was traveling north in a 2020 Nissan Rogue that turned left and struck a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Brenan G. Sterner, 30, of Sunbury. No injuries were noted.
Kaleta, police said, was cited with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, after allegedly fleeing.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Baltimore woman was allegedly found to be under the influence, and in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia when police stopped her vehicle at 12:34 p.m. Aug. 20 along South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Samiah Kincannon, 28, was charged, police noted, after the stop of a 2020 BMW.
DUI/possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 25-year-old Milton man was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 18 along East Eighth Avenue and Center Street, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Toyota Corolla was stopped for an alleged traffic violation and the Milton man, who was not named, found to be under the influence and in possession of a marijuana cigarette. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — A 36-year-old Selinsgrove man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance after a 1993 Mercury was stopped for an alleged violation.
The stop occurred at 1:52 a.m. Sept. 19 along West Bough and South Market streets, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 8:29 a.m. Sept. 13 along Route 15 south, south of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Sharon L. Garman, 74, of Bloomsburg, made an illegal U-turn from the northbound side of the highway and struck the driver’s side of a 2017 Chevrolet Impala driven by Rashea D. Moore, 39, of Williamsport. Both drivers and a passenger in the Toyota were belted.
Garman will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Only a minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 9:32 p.m. Sept. 14 along Route 522, north of Snyder Avenue, Spring Township, Snyder County.
According to police, Richard D. Trader, 77, of Beaver Springs, was traveling north in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle’s driver’s side rear tire came off and struck a southbound 2010 Ford Escape driven by Patricia A. Bachman, 63, of McClure. Both drivers were belted. Bachman sustained a cut and soreness from the seat belt, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A man and woman, both of Selinsgrove, were taken into custody after a one-vehicle crash at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 3 along West 11th Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Molly Morris, 42, of Selinsgrove, crashed off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Morris was taken to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police, and Kyle Deklinski, 34, of Selinsgrove, arrived on scene and attempted to get a bag out of the vehicle. Deklinski, Morris’ boyfriend, was allegedly told not to enter the scene, but ignored commands. A search yielded drugs and paraphernalia, police noted.
Both Morris and Deklinski were cited with misdemeanor and summary charges, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash and rollover at 4:52 p.m. Sept. 9 along State School Road, south of Quarry Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
A 2001 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Keith A. Stahl, 37, of Selinsgrove, was traveling east in a left curve when the vehicle went out of control, off the right shoulder, back onto the roadway, off the right shoulder and struck a culvert before overturning onto its driver’s side, police reported. Stahl was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Assault
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of two Selinsgrove residents nearly being struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:29 p.m. Sept. 18 along North Susquehanna Trail and Runyan Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The victims, a 37-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, believe the act was intentional.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to a welfare check regarding three juveniles who were allegedly unattended at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 19 along Zechman Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Tiffany Heller, 31, of Selinsgrove, was cited after she insulted a 23-year-old Selinsgrove woman for contacting police. Heller was allegedly warned to stop by troopers, but did not.
Harassment
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Wolf man had been cited after allegedly sending harassing text messages to a 39-year-old Richfield woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 9:27 p.m. Sept. 18 along Route 35, West Perry Township, Snyder County. Robert Crouse, 42, allegedly ignored warnings to refrain from non-legitimate contact with the victim, but disregarded those warnings, police reported.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and cited an 11-year-old Selinsgrove girl.
The alleged incident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Sept. 18 along Minton Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County. The victim was a 34-year-old Selinsgrove woman, police noted.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A suspect allegedly left a typed letter in the door of a residence of a 45-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The letter was harassing in nature, police reported. The alleged incident was reported at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 along Picnic Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Cruelty to animals
MONROE TOWNSHIP — John Muccio, 62, of Mount Carmel, was arrested and charged after an investigation at 8:59 a.m. Sept. 20 along Lori Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A report of numerous cats inside a storage unit without food or water was investigated, police noted. Probable cause was developed, it was noted, and Muccio was arrested.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — A propane tank valued at $100 was taken from the property of a 59-year-old Selinsgrove woman, troopers noted.
The alleged incident was reported between 9:45 a.m. Sept. 1 and 8:21 p.m. Sept. 2 along West Sassafras Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft from motor vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Assorted hand tools valued at $100 were taken from the rear of a motor vehicle, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:37 a.m. Sept. 17 along Walnut Street, Center Township, Snyder County. The tools, belonging to a 33-year-old Middleburg man, were taken from a Dodge Ram, it was noted.
Theft from motor vehicle
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A state inspection sticker was stolen from a windshield of a 2015 Toyota Rav4, police reported.
The incident was reported between noon Aug. 22 and noon Sept. 12 along Reservoir Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County. The vehicle belongs to a 67-year-old Beavertown woman and the sticker was stolen while the vehicle was parked in the driveway, police noted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Sept. 18 along Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by Darren O. Mundrick, 29, of Trout Run, was traveling east when it left the east side of the roadway, struck multiple trees and went down an embankment. Mundrick was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Hit and run
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 12:22 a.m. Sept. 19 along Route 118, east of Stan Warn Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Travis N. Voelker, 34, of Hughesville, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, left the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert, police reported. Voelker allegedly fled the scene and the incident remains under investigation.
Trespass
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A male suspect followed a 69-year-old Muncy woman onto posted private property, police noted.
When confronted, the suspect fled in a dark-colored vehicle. The incident, reported at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 13 along Salem Schoolhouse Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County, is being investigated by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.