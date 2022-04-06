LEWISBURG — A state cabinet-level secretary on Tuesday took a tour of Evangelical Community Hospital and afterward discussed topics which included the latest COVID-19 variant.
Keara Klinepeter, acting secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDH), conceded BA.2 was more easily spread than the BA.1 variant. But infections seemed to be less severe than the BA.1 (omicron) variant.
“We continue to look at cases, hospitalizations and deaths as primary metrics,” Klinepeter said. “Right now we are not seeing the same surge or increase in cases, hospitalizations or deaths that we did see.”
Wastewater can be a leading indicator of an increase in cases, Klinepeter said. It is being monitored statewide.
“At this point we are happy that we are continuing to see stable numbers,” Klinepeter added. “We encourage folks to watch community metrics the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has put out. If there is a threat to them or their loved ones, they take good public health actions.”
Taking a test for the virus, use of facial covering, isolating and taking clinical care when necessary was noted as preventive measures.
Klinepeter said diabetes remains one of the most studied conditions influencing the outcome of a COVID case. She advised people over 50 or with certain conditions to consult a health care provider for information and guidance concerning an additional vaccine.
The PDH found the northeastern U.S. experienced one of the most severe surges of COVID, resulting in what Klinepeter called “very high hospitalization rates.” Discussion with hospital officials included building upon what has been managed well locally.
Recruitment of employees, a challenge especially in rural areas, could be aided by an international visa program. However, Klinepeter said the program was not able to fill all of its requests without further funding.
“Beyond that, I honestly think we are in a phase where we are talking with hospitals about what they would like us to do,” she added. “Often times, the best messenger in the community is a local messenger.”
Klinepeter said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, as well as state and federal representatives, are in the best position to employ strategies which will work best in the areas they serve.
Klinepeter, the third PDH secretary to serve since the start of the pandemic, said the department worked in comprehensive ways when the omicron surge emerged. State and federal support of hospitals and long term care facilities was critical during the surge.
“We were very focused on supporting the governor during the budget process and continue to be,” Klinepeter noted. “We (are) really looking at how we can establish a budget not just for our department but our sister agencies as well that would position all of us to best serve the commonwealth if this ever came about again.”
A workshop is planned for next week, Klinepeter said, which will solidify early preparations which could be shared with the health care community.
Aucker credited the local community for its support of the hospital.
“It’s nice to be at a spot where where we feel can breath a little bit,” said Aucker. “Having people into our facility and roaming around a bit again is a pleasure too.”
Aucker said the intent of the official’s visit allowed the hospital to explain how it responded to the pandemic as a facility which is not part of a big system. The opportunity for a face-to-face discussion which included legislative representatives was also welcome.
