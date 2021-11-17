LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners granted the prospective developers of 158 acres of Great Stream Commons extra time to complete “due diligence” work before the sale closes.
In August, PNK Holdings LLC agreed in principle to buy the property for $9.2 million. Though dependent upon completing survey work and approval of a subdivision plan by Gregg Township, closing the sale was initially expected in December.
“What has happened is that they have run into, by no fault of their own, some delays with the surveying,” said Shawn McLaughlin, Union County director of planning and economic development. “The farmer had corn in there on a lot of that land. Because of the weather they couldn’t get in there and get the corn cut.”
He credited the developer for moving ahead as best as they could, but could not meet the township’s deadlines for getting plans submitted.
“They went out and tried to get some stuff done with the corn in place,” McLaughlin said. “It took a lot longer with that situation.”
He added that shifting boundaries also contributed to the need for a 30-day extension. McLaughlin expected the Gregg Township Planning Commission to see the plans in December, while supervisors would see them at their first meeting of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.