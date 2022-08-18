WATSONTOWN — Nathan Tate-McCann knows firsthand how difficult it can be for a veteran to adapt to civilian life after experiencing a traumatic event while in service to their country.
Tate-McCann, who lives in Milton with his wife and three children, served in the United Sates Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009. His time in the service included a deployment to Fallujah, Iraq.
“While I was in Fallujah, there were four Marines that were killed in action,” Tate-McCann said, adding that he was friends with those Marines.
“We were close,” he said. “We were in the same platoon.”
Upon returning from Iraq, Tate-McCann experienced anger issues and symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
He credits a return to church, and going through a program called Reboot Combat Recovery, with helping him to heal.
Since completing the program, Tate-McCann’s struggles with anger and PTSD have subsided.
“The anxiousness of always looking over your shoulder to see who’s around you, it’s not completely gone, it’s subsided,” he added.
Upon learning of the Reboot Combat Recovery program, Tate-McCann signed up.
“It’s a 12-week course that’s faith based and peer led,” he said. “The whole point of it is to help service members, and their families, cope and heal from service-related trauma.”
The course Tate-McCann took was led by a Vietnam veteran.
“It was tremendously helpful,” he said. “I knew he could relate. I knew he knew what I was going through, and could relate to similar situations that we were in overseas.
“That’s what I love about it being peer led,” Tate-McCann continued. “It’s easier being able to open up, and being able to get down to real conversations with people who have had similar situations.”
Inspired by his participation in the program, Tate-McCann will now be leading a Reboot Combat Recovery course. He noted that the program follows a national curriculum.
The course Tate-McCann will be leading will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 15. The 12-week course will be held at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
He will be joined in leading the group by Army veterans Dale Adams and James Durham. All three men attend Revival Tabernacle.
Tate-McCann said the group is open to any veteran. They must join by the third week. It will be limited to approximately 25 participants.
“My overall goal (for participants) is for healing from trauma,” he said. “At the very least, that we’ve given them the tools and resources necessary to learn how to cope and manage with their trauma symptoms.”
In addition to taking the course, Tate-McCann said it’s important for veterans who have experienced trauma to focus on the power of prayer.
He offered thanks to Revival Tabernacle Pastor James Bond for opening the church facility for the course to be held there.
“I spoke with him and explained what it was, what I wanted to do,” Tate-McCann said. “He completely welcomed us with open arms.”
Pre-registration for the free course is required and can be completed by visiting rebootrecovery.com/join. Those registering should specify they’ll be participating at the Watsontown location.
For more information, contact Tate-McCann through the Reboot Combat Recovery at Revival Tabernacle Facebook page, or by email at tatercanns@gmail.com.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.