LEWISBURG — Allegations that a Bucknell University student sexually assaulted a female student were filed Monday.
Bucknell University Public Safety filed counts of felony sexual assault, felony indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault, a misdemeanor, against Ze-Nable Adisalem, 18, of Arlington, Va.
Officers interviewed the alleged victim in late February in the office of D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney.
The victim claimed Adisalem kissed her without her consent while at a party on Saturday, Oct. 30, at a house along South Seventh Street.
The filing said Adisalem directed her to his dorm room, where the alleged assault took place.
Adisalem allegedly admitted being with the victim on the same night but claimed the incident was consensual.
Bail, unsecured, was set at $50,000 by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28.
