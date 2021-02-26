EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Ideas flowed freely Thursday evening as Lewisburg Area School District directors discussed the duties of a new committee.
The district Education Committee as drafted “will be dedicated to the investigation and consideration of matters to do with curriculum and learning. The purpose will be to thoroughly analyze current practices and possible new practices in order to present possible recommendations to the board.”
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock explained the motivation was broad-based.
“There wasn’t one specific thing,” Polinchock said. “This is really an opportunity to work more hand-in-glove with school directors who are representing the community to make sure we are providing the best education we can to our students. We would be exploring ways we can be ‘trend-setters’ and even take our kids beyond what the expectations are for the 21st Century.”
The committee as discussed wold include more than one but less than five school directors. Principals, staff, parents and even students may be included. It would meet in fall, spring and as needed.
“(The committee) gives members of the board an opportunity to really dive a little bit deeper into these topics without having five, six or seven-hour board meetings,” said Jordan Fetzer, director and board president. “I’m exciting because I think it will give certain members of the board that ability to come back and give board a brief synopsis and overview which is something we are not currently doing.”
Polinchock noted the committee would explore options best for the district rather than analyzing specific textbooks and other “granular elements” of education.
“We have teachers who diligently look at a variety of texts and make their decisions,” Polinchock said. “The board has faith in the professionalism of teachers to recommend those textbooks for approval.”
Polichock suggested during the discussion with directors that the committee could help evaluate mandated practices or compare computers being used by students. Pilot programs and other matters could be discussed without the “filter of the administration.”
The 60-minute work session, held before the regular board meeting, was announced at the previous board meeting. Polinchock noted the first task of directors assigned to the committee will be to seek committee members from among residents, perhaps “tapping” community members.
