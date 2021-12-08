District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Christian D. Zinchini, 30, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop and investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 2:55 a.m. Nov. 14 at North Seventh Street and Route 15, a passenger vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and was paced at a rate of over 73 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Zinchini, who police said was operating the vehicle, was charged after field sobriety tests, a preliminary breath test and a chemical blood test.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Michael E. Camacho, 47, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor DUI and summary allegations after a traffic stop and investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 12:51 a.m, at St. Mary and North Seventh Street, a vehicle failed to completely stop at a stop sign then did not observe a “right turn only” sign at Route 15.
Once stopped, police alleged Camacho showed multiple signs of impairment but declined both a preliminary breath test and a chemical blood test.
False alarm to public safety agencies
LEWISBURG — Brandi Farbiarz, 36, of Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor false alarm to agencies of public safety after claiming to have been assaulted.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 29 at an address in the 400 block of Market Street, Farbiarz claimed to have been assaulted by a former boyfriend.
However, video recorded by a companion of the former boyfriend refuted the claim.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Suzanne A. Thompson, 34, of Hazleton, was charged with felony retail theft after allegedly under-ringing items at the self-checkout of a retail store.
Troopers said that at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 15, at 120 AJK Blvd., Walmart security showed them video of Thompson allegedly placing an item over a PS4 headset valued at $46.92 and failing to pay for either item.
Thompson was charged after allegedly presenting a fake receipt to law enforcement.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jonathan Moralez, 31, of Milton, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after allegedly failing to scan items at a grocery store self-checkout.
Troopers said at 11:53 a.m. Nov. 19, at 6901 Westbranch Highway, Weis Markets security presented video alleging that a total $198.62 in merchandise was taken without payment on separate occasions in October and November.
The filing noted that Moralez, also alleged to have committed a retail theft in Milton, was identified with the aid of Milton Police.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence and simple assault have been filed against Joseph Remaley, 42, of Smith Street, Bloomsburg, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:34 p.m. Dec. 5 along Interstate 80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
A trooper allegedly found Remaley along the side of the roadway, after his vehicle ran out of gas. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment.
Through the course of their investigation, troopers allegedly found out there was a woman at Sunoco on Broadway Road who alleged that Remaley slapped her while the two were traveling together in a vehicle.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Dec. 15.
Simple assault
MILTON — Simple assault and harassment counts have been filed against a Milton man accused of striking his sister with a wooden baseball bat.
Justin Haines, 38, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred along James Street, Milton. He allegedly struck Lacey Haines.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15.
Simple assault
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Paul McClintock, 43, of Cherry Street, Dewart, has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 5 along Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
McClintock allegedly struck Leann Surber and threatened to shoot Karena Stiber.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15.
Controlled substance act
POINT TOWNSHIP — Michael Gemberling, 53. of the Northumberland County Jail, has been charged with the controlled substance, drug, device and cosmetic act.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 along Ridge Road, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Gemberling was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine while on probation.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Dec. 15.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment Jan. 24 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Chicane Kyle Barkholz, 29, of Muncy, had felony counts of aggravated assault by vehilce while DUI (three), aggravated assault by vehicle (three), possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, misdemeanor counts of possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (three) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, failure to keep right, fail to use safety belt, careless driving and reckless driving held for court.
• Christopher A. Johnson 43, of Dalmatia, had a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of careless driving an disregard traffic lane held for court.
• Jonathan David Hachey, 28, of Glen Burnie, Md., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Two people sustained suspected serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:02 a.m. Nov. 25 at Routes 15 and 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ram 1500 driven by Zachary Shambach, 21, of Lewisburg, was traveling south on Route 15 when it traveled into the oncoming lane and struck a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Leslie Alvarado, 34, of Williamsport.
Shambach, whom troopers said was not using a safety belt properly, sustained a suspected serious injury in the crash. Alvarado, who was belted, also sustained a suspected serious injury.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assault
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man was jailed in Northumberland County after he allegedly assaulted a Bloomsburg woman.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 11:06 p.m. Dec. 5 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County, after the victim called police from a Sunoco. Joseph Remaley, 42, allegedly showed signs of impairment when troopers located his 2007 Chevrolet Equinox. The woman said she had been physically assaulted as the two drove along I-80. Remaley was arrested for simple assault, harassment and DUI and jailed in Northumberland County, police noted.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Milton woman has been charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:10 a.m. Dec. 6 along Mahoning Street, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Desirea Gosciminski, of Milton, was charged after allegedly striking a 59-year-old Milton man during an argument.
Terroristic threats
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Danville man was arrested and jailed in Montour County after he allegedly threatened a Turbotville woman with a butcher knife.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 12:19 p.m. Sept. 9 along Honey Lane, Anthony Township, Montour County. The 55-year-old man was jailed in lieu of bail.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — Police arrested a Northumberland County man following a traffic stop at 4:13 p.m. Nov. 26 along East Clay and North Lombard streets, Shamokin.
Kyle Powers, 36, was arrested and is facing charges after a 2008 Mercury was stopped for an alleged violation.
Charges are pending toxicology test results.
State Police At Stonington Trespass
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Danville man has been charged after he allegedly stayed on the property of a campground which advised him weeks ago his lease had expired.
The man is possibly still living in a camper, police noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:38 p.m. Nov. 26 along Spruce Hollow Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
