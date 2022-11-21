MILTON — A steady stream of smoke billowed from the rear of a Hepburn Street home Friday night as first responders from across the area converged on Milton to battle the blaze.

Firefighters were called just after 10 p.m. to battle a fire in a duplex at 429-431 Hepburn St. The bulk of the smoke could be seen billowing from the 431 side of the home, with smoke also filling 429.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

