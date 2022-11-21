MILTON — A steady stream of smoke billowed from the rear of a Hepburn Street home Friday night as first responders from across the area converged on Milton to battle the blaze.
Firefighters were called just after 10 p.m. to battle a fire in a duplex at 429-431 Hepburn St. The bulk of the smoke could be seen billowing from the 431 side of the home, with smoke also filling 429.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A portion of Hepburn Street was closed as responders worked on scene.
Due to the hour of the fire, no further details were no further details available as of press time.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, the Warrior Run area, Northumberland, and White Deer and Turbot townships were among those called to the scene, along with the Milton Police Department.
