KELLY TOWNSHIP — Board members of the Church Hill Cemetery Co. were presented with a number of dilemmas over the last 12 months.
Among them, the corporation’s struggle to maintain the cemetery in a condition respectful of “brothers and sisters” interred at the site. In spite of a location in bucolic surroundings atop a hill, the pandemic and related economic impact has also taken a toll on its income.
“Any cemetery today, basically their only source of income is selling lots,” said Maurice Clouser, long-time cemetery board member and treasurer. “If you don’t sell enough lots to generate enough income to offset your expenses, you’re going to start getting into the red.”
Clouser and Paul Hilkert, a fellow board member, concurred the driveway could be lost in a short amount of time if it continues to deteriorate.
Supporters were encouraged to fund a driveway paving project via a GoFundMe link (www.gofundme.com/f/church-hill-cemetery-pave-driveway), or send a check to the Church Hill Cemetery Co., 177 Meadow Green Drive, Mifflinburg, Pa. 17844.
Clouser said there could also be some grants available at the federal, state and local level. But it may take time to put a successful application together.
During the application process, Clouser said he had to reapply for 501c3 nonprofit status which had apparently expired several years ago. Once nonprofit status is established again, grants of $1,000 to $2,000 apiece would be helpful.
“We are trying to get in a position where we can at least start ‘walking,’” Clouser said. “Then we hope to ‘run.’ We hope to work our way up but it will take a little time.”
Clouser said it was better to aim high when it came to fundraising, whether at an online site or through grant applications. The goal of the GoFundMe page, opened a couple of weeks ago, was $50,000. A small amount has been donated to date.
Clouser noted the older portion of the cemetery had sandstone markers from the 19th Century. Some have been broken over the years and never repaired. A marker near the entrance, placed in 1991, honors past members of the military.
While the current grounds were not full, the board has envisioned a need for more space. Clouser said they hope to purchase an additional 2 acres directly to the west which could be sold to sustain the cemetery. Streets would have to be added to make the area usable.
Meantime, Clouser has checked what other cemeteries are charging to make sure they are in line with the others. He hoped the GoFundMe effort and some publicity would be helpful.
Hilkert said his parents, two brothers, a sister-in-law and a niece were in the cemetery.
“We’ve got a lot of family in the cemeteries, between the two of us,” he observed. Clouser has a sister and grandparents interred at the Church Hill Cemetery.
“One of these days, I’ll be living here,” Clouser said. “I don’t want to get awake some morning and see the grass and weeds growing up because nobody can get in there to look at it.”
The cemetery, also known as St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, was established in 1867. Though adjacent to United in Christ Lutheran Church on Twin Churches Road in Kelly Township, it is not affiliated with the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.