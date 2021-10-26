BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Global Business Association (GBA) took fourth place at the 2021 SDSU (San Diego State University)-CUIBE (The Consortium for Undergraduate International Business Education) International Business Case Competition held Oct. 14-16 in San Diego, Calif.
BU's international business (IB) students, Kirna Cabrera of Sussex, N.J., Ashley Davis of Lansdale, Glenn Klinger of Dalmatia and Maranda Plunkett of Upper Darby presented their strategic analysis and recommendations on the case "EMMA Safety Footwear (A): Designing a Circular Shoe." The case touched on critical issues in various business functions in the global environment, including supply chain management, human resource management, marketing, finance, technology, and sustainability.
"We came to this competition knowing that it was extremely challenging since all participating teams came from great schools such as San Diego State University, University of Washington, and the University of San Diego. However, our IB students have showcased their impressive knowledge in international business, analytical and problem-solving skills, and above all, excellent teamwork skills," said Professor Lam Nguyen, chair of the Department of Management and International Business and the team's advisor."
Davis, a junior, said despite competing against some larger institutions, she felt very prepared heading into the event.
"BU's international business program prepared me by providing valuable knowledge in my field through classes, clubs, and ZIPD (Zeigler Institute for Professional Development)," said Davis. "Throughout the competition, I applied my knowledge of various concepts from the classroom to the case. Because of this, I was able to help my team come up with an effective solution."
The team is also coached by Dr. Wai Kwan (Elaine) Lau, associate professor of management and international business.
