MONTGOMERY — Of the approximate 1,500 local community Granges in the United States, Montgomery’s Eagle Grange 1 received a number of awards at the recent State Grange convention held in mid-October at Valley Forge and at the National Grange convention held in mid November in Wichita, Kan.
At the state level, Eagle earned top honors for its educational programming during the year and third place recognition for it community service outreach efforts. For the second year in a row, Eagle Grange was recognized nationally as an Honor Grange for a net growth of members during the year.
The 48-page sesquicentennial History Booklet published during the year which to chronicle 150 years of service received first place honors in the National Grange publicity contest.
The most prestigious of all awards at the national level — that of Distinguished Grange — was earned by Eagle for 2021. This award acknowledges granges that have been active in their communities, have grown in membership, and have offered educational and meaningful programs and activities.
The formal presentation of this recognition will be made by State Grange President Wayne Campbell during a holiday dinner to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the grange.
During the dinner, "Bells Around the World, will be presented by a handbell quartet.
To make reservations to attend the dinner, contact Doug Bonsall at 717-921-1957 by Dec. 1.
